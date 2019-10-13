Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633,061 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 5,801,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,403,000 after buying an additional 692,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,541,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 863,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HSBC set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

