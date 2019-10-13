Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 30th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YTEN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 145.61% and a negative net margin of 1,320.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Saturday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

