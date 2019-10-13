Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $3,120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 602.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 158,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 135,729 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.68.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

