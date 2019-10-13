Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post sales of $179.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $203.06 million. Rayonier posted sales of $200.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $756.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $724.20 million to $790.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $797.02 million, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $844.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 149.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,775 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 26.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,350,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 691,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $11,334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,670,000 after purchasing an additional 328,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.78. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

