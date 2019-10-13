Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

VTGN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

