Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). Plug Power also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

