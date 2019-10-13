Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce $21.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.79 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $16.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $85.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.68 million to $116.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,649,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $766,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,416 shares of company stock worth $34,152,563 over the last ninety days. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $699.56 million, a P/E ratio of 235.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.