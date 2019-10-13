Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 61.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

