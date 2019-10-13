Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,711,795.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,311,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,221 shares of company stock worth $4,381,568. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 21.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $774,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 152,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $5,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.