Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

