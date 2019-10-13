Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an average rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,994,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 499,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,486,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,676,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,588,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 303,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,651,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

