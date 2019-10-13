Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to “Buy”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry so far this year. In second-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. However, the top line witnessed a sharp improvement year over year. Penn National’s initiatives, involving revenue-boosting and cost-saving initiatives, are expected to reap recurring benefits over the years. Furthermore, the company reported margin expansion and may continue to do so, courtesy of its ongoing refinements in procurement, marketing and labor management. Moreover, the company is focusing on sports betting expansion to drive growth. To this end, Penn National has announced historic strategic partnerships with DraftKings, PointsBet, theScore and The Stars Group. The acquisition of Pinnacle also bodes well for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

