$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Mantech International reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mantech International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $603,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,206.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mantech International by 126.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mantech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $21,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mantech International by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. 3,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $72.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.