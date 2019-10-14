$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE FCFS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,647. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

