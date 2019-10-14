10,715 Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 312,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

EME stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.