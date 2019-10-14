1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 426.3% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 215,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 0.6% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 79.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter.

FIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

