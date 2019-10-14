$626.97 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $626.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $640.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $629.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,898. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

