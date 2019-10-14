$848.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce $848.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $877.31 million and the lowest is $816.00 million. Cabot reported sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBT traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $43.64. 113,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,613. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Cabot has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $55.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

