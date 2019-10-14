$9.50 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will announce $9.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.89 million and the lowest is $9.10 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $12.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $37.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $39.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

EPM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 95,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

