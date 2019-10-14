Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Set at $40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) received a $40.00 price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 223,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,869,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,531,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,081 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,142,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.