Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on ARAY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

ARAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 251,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,596. The firm has a market cap of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.79. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.09 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,963.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $49,022.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $78,170 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 16.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 384,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Accuray by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 80.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,363 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,199,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

