Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 258,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,389. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,967.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

