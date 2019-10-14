Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a $100.00 price target by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.98.

AMG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 295,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,097. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $128.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 44,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

