Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 209,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

