Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,919. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $716,712.49. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

