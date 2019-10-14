Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been given a $31.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 288.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,016,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,779,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,174,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.