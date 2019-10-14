Amon Price Tops $0.0009 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. Amon has a market cap of $531,720.00 and $5,882.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,079,715 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

