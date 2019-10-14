Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.77

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $3.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,095 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.