Analysts Expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. LegacyTexas Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.19). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.13 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTXB. BidaskClub raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.50 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.88 to $41.78 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ:LTXB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 8,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,417. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.54.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $78,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 95,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,507 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 842,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 178,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 96,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

