Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In related news, insider Michael L. Reeves bought 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.