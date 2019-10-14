Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In related news, insider Michael L. Reeves bought 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

