Analysts Set Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Cott alerts:

In other Cott news, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,250.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cott by 62.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 2,361,963 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Cott by 35.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,428,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after buying an additional 1,412,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cott by 15.2% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after buying an additional 729,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000.

Shares of NYSE COT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 558,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,433. Cott has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Cott’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.