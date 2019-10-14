Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 108,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and a PE ratio of 97.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12.

Angel Seafood Company Profile (ASX:AS1)

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic oysters in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Coffin Bay, Australia.

