Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Update

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.82. 1,205,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,123. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.86.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 36.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 230,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,172,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 428.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

