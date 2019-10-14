Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APLT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.