Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,130.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,063. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $438.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

