Argus Analysts Give Altria Group (NYSE:MO) a $60.00 Price Target

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has been given a $60.00 price objective by equities researchers at Argus in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.26.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,226,797. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

