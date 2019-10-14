ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASOS to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,196.88 ($41.77).

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,635 ($34.43). 637,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,451.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,952.12. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

