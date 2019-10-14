Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.31

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.31 and traded as low as $116.55. Augean shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 34,705 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 million and a PE ratio of 8.94.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

