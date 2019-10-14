Auroracoin (AUR) Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $451,889.00 and $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ISX, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037286 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00092138 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001293 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00129776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,424.59 or 1.00683263 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003580 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.