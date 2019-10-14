Autonio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Autonio token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox and IDEX. Autonio has a total market cap of $135,546.00 and $50.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00219906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01037202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

