Bank of America Begins Coverage on Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 503,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.44. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

