Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,391 shares of company stock valued at $304,991. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.