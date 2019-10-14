BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 343,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

