Barclays Analysts Give Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) a $179.00 Price Target

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) has been given a $179.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JLL. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

JLL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,385. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $7,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

