Barclays Reiterates “$39.00” Price Target for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) received a $39.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.43. 649,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 147,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

