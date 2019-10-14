Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 696 ($9.09) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt cut Barratt Developments to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Barratt Developments to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 658.80 ($8.61).

LON BDEV traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 649.60 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 4,636,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.80 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

