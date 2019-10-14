Barrington Research Analysts Give Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) a $26.00 Price Target

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) has been assigned a $26.00 target price by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,176. The company has a market cap of $379.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,624,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

