Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.90 ($92.91).

Bayer stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €65.61 ($76.29). The company had a trading volume of 2,077,128 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.81 and its 200-day moving average is €60.47. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

