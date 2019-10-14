BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BBAVY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAVY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

