BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.79.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

